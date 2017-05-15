A Special Anniversary and Why It’s Important to Worship

One thing I ask from the Lord, this only do I seek: that I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, to gaze on the beauty of the Lord and to seek Him in His temple. Psalm 27:4

Christ is Risen!

Today marks my 19th anniversary of ordination to the Holy Priesthood. (I was ordained a deacon in June of 1998, so this year will mark 20 years of ordained ministry, and I was ordained a priest on May 15, 1998, at the Chapel of the Holy Cross at the Seminary in Brookline, MA.) I thank God for these 19 years, and for the thousands of people who I have crossed paths with. I never dreamed 19 years ago that I would be part of a Prayer Team, or many of the other blessings that God has granted to me.

Today’s reflection is the second valuable lesson I learned while convalescing from surgery. Eight days ago, I didn’t attend the Divine Liturgy. This is very rare. Probably once a year, if I’m on vacation in a place where there isn’t a church, I miss the Liturgy. The rest of the Sundays, I attend the Divine Liturgy. Most of them, are in Tampa. I will attend for two Sundays at summer camp, and perhaps another when I visit my mom in California. Suffice it to say, the Divine Liturgy is the way I prefer to start every week.

When I couldn’t go to church last week, I decided to watch the live-stream from our parish. For those who cannot go to church, because you are sick or are home with someone who is sick, etc., this is a distant second choice to attending but a useful service our church offers. I wasn’t going to read the paper or watch TV on a Sunday morning, so I figured the best thing I could do was watch the live stream.

And from this experience, I took away two things. First, if you aren’t involved in the service, it won’t keep your attention. I was lying on my couch, I wasn’t singing or standing, or bowing, or receiving Communion or any of the other things we do when we worship. I was just watching. And frankly, it was kind of boring. The excitement of worship is not to watch but to participate. I am fortunate that I participate as the celebrant. But everyone can participate by singing the responses along with the choir. Which I encourage you all to do. Don’t just go to church, go to worship. And don’t just watch, participate!

The second thing I took away from the experience is that the church is the people. I was home by myself watching the Liturgy, as my wife and son went to church. And despite watching a familiar service in a familiar place, I didn’t have the feeling of warmth I have when I am in church. No, it’s not because my walls aren’t covered with icons. It’s because there was no one to share the worship with. Liturgy, by its very definition, is a work of the people. It requires people. It isn’t a show to be taken in, or something to record and get to at a convenient time. The church is the people. And I missed the people last week.

Finally, as the saying goes, “you don’t know what you’ve got, til it’s gone.” We take worship for granted, until we can’t worship. So, if God blesses you next Sunday to be able to get up, get dressed and go somewhere, go to church to thank Him, and then go about your business of the week. Go worship with people who are also filled with thankful hearts. Encourage them. Let them encourage you. When we are absent from the church, we can’t be part of the church. So, be present. Be present for the Lord and for one another, and let the Lord be a presence in your life. No, I’m not into it every time I go to church. But I can’t be into it if I don’t go, and I take a benefit from it even when I’m not totally into it. I take a benefit just being in the presence of the Lord.

I choose each year, on this date, no matter what day it falls on, to celebrate the Liturgy, and to thank God that He granted me one more year of life and one more year of ministry. The years, the days, even the breaths are not guaranteed. They are blessings. So thank God for His blessings every Sunday in worship, and every day in prayer.

Lord, thank You for Your many blessings. Thank You for the blessing of waking up today. Thank You for the blessing of all the people I will interact with, for the air I will breathe, for the food I will eat. May I never take for granted Your blessings but may I always come to You with a grateful heart. May I be Your servant each and every day! Amen.

