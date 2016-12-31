Spending Responsibly and Orthodoxy for Everyone

Has the giving spirit of Christmas gotten out of control with over spending? Listen as Fr. Chris speaks with Maria Antokas, about money; spending it, tracking it, budgeting it and saving it. Maria is a Finance and Economics Instructor at The Bullis School, and the Co-Founder of CapitalWise LLC. She is also a blogger for OCN’s SOUNDING.

And keep listening as our guest host, Fr. Gregory Joyce, speaks with the Very Rev. Fr. John Jillions, Chancellor of the Orthodox Church in America and Associate Professor of Religion and Culture at St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary. In the conversation, they discuss options to convey our faith in a way that is compelling and of interest to seekers, and the future of the Orthodox Church.

For more information on the Call for Papers, CLICK HERE.

ABOUT CAPITALWISE, LLC

Launched in 2012, CapitalWise LLC works with those who require financial life skills coaching and education. Services also include administrative assistance to seniors, widows, those who are recently divorced, recent graduates, and people who have no time or wherewithal to manage and organize their financial paperwork. Group instruction on personal finance and money management is also available.

ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK

The Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America originally commissioned by SCOBA to create a national, sustainable, and effective media witness for Orthodox Christianity and seekers around the world through media ministry.

