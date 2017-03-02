St. John Cassian (February, 29): How Should We Pray

Feast of St. John Cassian the Roman is on February 29, and for non-leap years on February 28. St. Cassian (360-435) was a monk, known for his mystical writings. He visited many Fathers in desert and wrote about their life and teachings. Because of his disagreement with St. Augustine’s teachings and Roman Church’s accusation for semi-pelagianism (although he also disagreed with Pelagius’ teachings), he was dismissed by Western Church.

“If we had to beg a Lord, not to save our lives, but simply make us a little “kindness” – wouldn’t we fix Him our eyes and our hearts? Wouldn’t we literally “cream” from the front of his staff, with strong attention to receive his consent even with a nod? Wouldn’t we tremble, whether an inappropriate or clumsy word of us make him angry and cut his proper mood for us?

If we were in a court against us and we had the other party, and at the most critical time we start coughing, spitting, laughing, yawning or sleeping, then the watchful opponent’s bad mood wouldn’t be rushed immediately to rouse against us the strict judgment of the court?

Now, that will please the Heavenly Judge, the infallible witness of all the secrets of our heart, and beg him to redeem us from eternal death – while we have towards our malicious and cruel devil accusing us – shouldn’t we pay greater attention and do more as possible we can warm our prayer? Shouldn’t we keenly please the Lord, give us mercy and compassion?

What do you say? Shouldn’t we be certainly guilty – and not for some light sins, but a very serious disrespect – if, while we stand before God, we cease to have the sense of His presence and feel like we have in front us just a blind and deaf listener?

Otherwise, why not pour even one tear for our lukewarmness or laziness, which removes us from the prayer?

Otherwise, why do not consider as our fall, that during prayer we leaves the mind captured – albeit briefly – by thoughts irrelevant and alien to the words of our prayers?

Why not to mourn and ask for this drop the divine mercy?

Why not to understand, what great harm our soul suffers when the mind gets out of the memory of God, and it becomes to think other things? Don’t we understand that this makes demons mocking us?

These for ourselves.

Instead the Saints, even if for a moment were beaten from thoughts and cut the prayer, that was considered as a kind of sacrilege; although at lightning speed they reset “eyes” of the heart to God, accusing themselves to be disrespectful. The darkness of earthly thoughts, even fleeting, were unbearable for them. And they used to hate anything that removes the mind from the true light.

Source: pemptousia.com

ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK

The Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America originally commissioned by SCOBA to create a national, sustainable, and effective media witness for Orthodox Christianity and seekers around the world through media ministry. CLICK HERE to download our brochure.

This 501(c)3 is recognized as a leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty years. OCN shares the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week. Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure that OCN may continue to offer free, high-quality, Orthodox media.

OCN has partnered with Pemptousia, a Contemporary post-modern man does understand what man is. Through its presence in the internet world, Pemptousia, with its spirit of respect for beauty that characterizes it, wishes to contribute to the presentation of a better meaning of life for man, to the search for the ontological dimension of man, and to the awareness of the unfathomable mystery of man who is always in Christ in the process of becoming, of man who is in the image of divine beauty. And the beauty of man springs from the beauty of the Triune God. In the end, “beauty will save the world”.

Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.

ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!

Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.

_______________________________________________________________________

Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram