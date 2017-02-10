Statement from His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios of America; Philoxenia – love of the stranger

The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America issued a statement by Archbishop Demetrios on February 4, 2017. The Archbishop expressed sadness and pain for those all over the world who find themselves in tragic circumstances and stated that “following the example of Christ, we are called upon to offer unconditional love to our fellow men while starting immediately to pray for them.” He concluded by reminding us to “proceed courageously, prudently, and lovingly. Always with the help of the Almighty God!”

The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America issued a statement by Archbishop Demetrios, “As Greek Orthodox Christians and as Americans, we express our sadness and pain for our brothers and sisters all over the world who find themselves in tragic circumstances of hostility, violence and war, where families have been torn apart, displaced and where people are denied basic human rights.

Following the example of Christ, we are called to offer unconditional love to our fellow men while starting immediately to pray for them. In our great country, which has historically and practically welcomed people of every nation, tribe, and tongue, we have the distinct privilege and honor to offer – love of the stranger – to humans from all walks of life. The New Testament is replete with an ethos of philoxenia – love of the stranger – based not on fear but on care and on gratitude. Welcome one another, says Saint Paul in his letter to the Romans, even as Christ welcomed you (Rom. 15:7). Christian philoxenia must not only be extended to those close to us, but must be extended to those near and far away, and even to those who will not reciprocate—to the poor, the stranger, even those who hate us. For Christ says, if you love only those who love you, what credit is that to you? (Luke 14:14). As a vital expression of love, we must continue to fervently pray for peace for the entire humanity, especially for those affected by difficult circumstances. Our fellow humans who are suffering under terrible conditions and ordeals all over the world are expecting justice and begging for our love and prayers; even the least among them. As Christ said, Inasmuch as you did it to one of the least of these my brethren, you did it to me (Matt. 25:40). In these most difficult times, the strongest expression of our philoxenia becomes a very urgent matter. United as one people, as one nation under God, let us proceed courageously, prudently, and lovingly. Always with the help of the Almighty God!

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America Contact: Press Office, Stavros Papagermanos: pressoffice@goarch.org Funding for news from this department is provided through the support of OCN viewers and by Leadership 100.

ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK

The Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America originally commissioned by SCOBA to create a national, sustainable, and effective media witness for Orthodox Christianity and seekers around the world through media ministry. CLICK HERE to download our brochure.

This 501(c)3 is recognized as a leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty years. OCN shares the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week.

ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!

Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.