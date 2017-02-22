Sts. Sergius and Herman of Valaam ROCOR, Atlantic Mine, Michigan

SS. Sergius and Herman of Valaam Orthodox Church has been serving the Keweenaw, since 1995. It is located in Atlantic Mine in the heart of Copper Country in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The Church that Jesus Christ founded in the East, 2000 years ago is still alive, still filled and guided by the Holy Spirit, still maintains an unbroken, living connection straight back to the Apostles, and to Jesus Christ Himself.

We are a parish in the Diocese of Chicago and Midwest of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR).

All services are in the English language.

We offer a 24 hour live feed of our church. Nothing can replace a visit in person, but it gives you a little impression how our church looks like. Also you might be able to catch us while we have a service. Our general service schedule is as follows:

Monday to Saturday : 5:00 AM Midnight Office and Matins on various days during the week followed by Divine Liturgy (starts between 7:00 AM and 7:30 AM ) 5:30 PM Vespers 7:15PM Compline Saturday 6:00 PM Vigil Sunday 10:00 AM Divine Liturgy

Click here for a more detailed schedule of services.

If you are visiting the beautiful area, don’t miss the opportunity to stop by our monastery. If you want to stay for a couple days at the monastery, please note that we can only accommodate male visitors, and we need communication up front via email preferable: brotherhood@ss-sergius-herman- valaam.org.

Come join us – Taste and see!

