Thanksgiving and Dismissal

The last part of the Divine Liturgy consists of the thanksgiving for Holy Communion and the Dismissal. The priest takes the chalice and paten to the Preparation Table, folds the red cloth and places the Gospel on it, while saying prayers of thanksgiving, in which the congregation take part.

There are two brief hymns: ‘We have seen the true light; we have received the heavenly Spirit; we have found the true faith, as we worship the undivided Trinity; for the Trinity has saved us’. And: ‘Let our mouths be filled with your praise, Lord, that we may sing of your glory. For you have counted us worthy to partake of your holy, divine, immortal and life-giving Mysteries. Keep us in your holiness, that we may meditate on your righteousness all the day long. Alleluia, alleluia, alleluia’.

The priest then comes out before the icon of Christ on the iconostas and says the ‘Prayer behind the Ambo’, through which he asks God’s blessings on us. We then sing: ‘Blessed be the name of the Lord, from this time forth and for evermore’, three times. The priest then blesses us, invoking the supplications of the saints, particularly those whose feast it is, and Saint John Chrysostom, whose liturgy we’ve celebrated. The Divine Liturgy ends with: ‘Through the prayers of our holy fathers, Lord Jesus Christ have mercy upon us and save us’.

The priest then hands out the antidoro. This is small pieces of the liturgical bread which were used in the Preparation and which, in the old days, were received by those who hadn’t taken Holy Communion. (‘Antidoro’ means ‘instead of the gifts’). Nowadays the whole congregation takes it, including those who have had Communion.

The priest then consumes the remnants of the Precious Gifts, wipes the Holy Chalice carefully, covers the holy vessels and places them on the Preparation Table. He reads the Prayers of Thanksgiving, removes his vestments, kisses the altar and departs.

Source: pemptousia.com

ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK

The Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America originally commissioned by SCOBA to create a national, sustainable, and effective media witness for Orthodox Christianity and seekers around the world through media ministry. CLICK HERE to download our brochure.

This 501(c)3 is recognized as a leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty years. OCN shares the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week. Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure that OCN may continue to offer free, high-quality, Orthodox media.

OCN has partnered with Pemptousia, a Contemporary post-modern man does understand what man is. Through its presence in the internet world, Pemptousia, with its spirit of respect for beauty that characterizes it, wishes to contribute to the presentation of a better meaning of life for man, to the search for the ontological dimension of man, and to the awareness of the unfathomable mystery of man who is always in Christ in the process of becoming, of man who is in the image of divine beauty. And the beauty of man springs from the beauty of the Triune God. In the end, “beauty will save the world”.

Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.

ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!

Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.

_______________________________________________________________________

Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram