The Common Bond of Motherhood

An expectant mother holds her belly and feels her baby kick inside. A young woman wipes her child’s tears and kisses him afterwards. A grandmother gently tells her grandchild that she loves her. Even though a mother and daughter are separated by miles, their love for each other is never ending. A godmother takes her godchild down the aisle to receive holy communion. The Panagia stood by the side of her precious son, the Christ, and raised Him in the eyes of God.

No matter what our position of motherhood, we all share a common bond. Once we are a mother, life is never the same. Life changes from one of self to one of another. We recognize we have a duty to fulfill. To raise a child up in good morals, manners, and with self-esteem is a challenge. It is a mission to teach our children to be of service to others, love their family and future spouse, and treat others as they wish to be treated.

My mother has been a shining example of selfless motherhood. She provided a warm and loving home, cooked delicious meals, and made sure we did our homework. Driving us to church youth meetings, Greek school classes, and other activities was part of her agenda. I’m sure there were moments when she was tired of her duties but she would rest and keep going, never wavering in her commitment.

The Love of Mothers

My mom recently celebrated her 88th birthday. My sisters both live out of town, so mom and I made a day of it. Both sisters sent gifts, and mom enjoyed lunch and flowers on their behalf. I insisted my mom stay at my house so we could make the day special. I admire my mom for all she does to keep going. Even at her age, she pushes to take good care of herself, love us each in our way, and continue to set the example of faith by going to church every Sunday.

Other women in my life have been wonderful examples of motherhood. I spent many summer months with my aunt who taught me much about homemaking and child rearing. I was a witness to the raising of her two sons who I love and adore to this day. It is as if they are my own and will always have a special place in my heart. My grandmother gave me so many gifts I cannot even count them. I cannot look at roses on a vine and not think of my yiayia. The smell of fresh basil brings back a memory of her placing a single stem behind her ear. Avgolemono soup also reminds me of her as she would let me hold her rotary beater and froth the eggs.

When I kiss the icon of the Virgin Mary and Jesus, I am reminded of the devotion of motherhood. Just as the Panayia loved her son and stood by Him through His journey, so let us mothers do the same. To devote ourselves to our children and grandchildren is a gift that is our true blessing.

