The easy way

Have you ever taken a test? Sometimes you might have some hard questions to answer. Some of them might be kind of easy. And on a test, sometimes the hard ones and the easy ones might be all mixed up together.

The gospel reading today tells us about the hard things and the easy thing we must do if we want to be good followers of Christ. The gospel says, “If you love those who love you, what credit is that to you? For even sinners love those who love them…But love your enemies, do good, and lend, hoping for nothing in return; and your reward will be great, and you will be sons of the Most High.”

So the easy thing is to love people who love us! The easy thing is to do good to those who do good to us. The easy thing is to give to people who give things back to us. That’s the easy thing. We can do that!

The hard thing is to love our enemies, to do good to people who are mean to us, to give to people who might not give us anything back. God wants us to do the easy things, of course. (You’re nice to your friends, aren’t you?) But God wants us to do the hard things, too. God wants us to be nice to our enemies and to people who aren’t so nice to us. You can show you are a Christian by doing the hard things!

APOSTLE ANANIAS: ONE OF THE SEVENTY APOSTLES

You know Saint Paul, don’t you? He is one of the greatest saints the Church ever had! Why? Because he worked so hard to help the Church grow and grow. But did you know Saint Paul once worked against the Church? He even hurt some of the first Christians because he thought they were doing the wrong thing! Saint Paul turned around and soon became one of the greatest helpers for the Church. But he couldn’t make that change by himself.

Today we remember another saint, the Apostle Ananias. He helped Saint Paul change his life to follow Christ! He heard about Paul in a vision, and he put his hands on him, and he baptized him. Even Saint Paul needed somebody else to help him grow close to Christ. He couldn’t do it by himself.

When we are part of the Church, we depend on each other. We need each other to help us grow close to our Lord! Saint Paul needed Ananias to help him grow close to the Lord too.

Even as a kid, you know, you are a full member of the Church. What can you do to help others grow closer to Christ? How can you help another person know the Lord even better?

We celebrate the nameday of Saint Ananias on Oct. 1st (Oct. 14th, OC).

Click here to download your free copy of The Children’s Word.

Photo credit: The WORD Among Us

ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK

Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is a 501(c)3 and an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America . It is a recognized leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty-two years. We have worked to create a community for both believers and non believers alike by sharing the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week and we want to reach millions more! Signup to receive our newsletter email: info@myocn.net.

Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! You can be inspired daily by the OCN programming from where ever you are by plugging into our Listen, Read, Watch , Wors hip. To learn more about emerging Orthodox leaders in our Community check out OCN 30 Under 30 Initiative. It is an opportunity to show support for and invest in this next generation of trailblazers.

Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, volunteers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your sustaining gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure the continued growth of this encouraging Orthodox Community by providing faith-building, free, high-quality programming. Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.

ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!

Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.

______________________________ ______________________________ ___________

Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram