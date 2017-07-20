The Essence of God: Existing Everywhere and Filling All Things

Heavenly King, the Comforter, the Spirit of Truth Who are everywhere and fills all things,

Treasury of blessings and Giver of Life,

Come and abide in us, cleanse us from every impurity, and save our souls, O Good One.

We are on our annual trip UP, dwelling in a cabin on the Les Cheneaux Islands. The natural world sings God: swooshing wings of a large bird dipping down to Lake Huron, the large jawbone of a deer, fat fox slipping through high grass—Majesty is Present, and the heart can perceive that an echo of heaven is here and now on the fallen earth.

The natural world respects the balance of power that sustains life. Trees stretch their limbs to birds whose morning song pierces the sky with a sound of glory. Blood rushes through life, and bodies give back to the universe as God created each to do. I walk, wearing a baby whose breath adds to the chorus of morning birds.

One evening, we eat meatloaf with family.

“Do you know God?” my four year old asks an uncle.

This family, though not our blood, has welcomed us as relatives for the past two decades. We have become a mixed group of different backgrounds and world views. In this place, surrounded by wilderness that is home to various species, I have met the Comforter, maybe especially in seasons of strife. Here, I seek love within family dynamics that are complex. In the years of coming UP, I have experienced a merging of very different cultures and the beauty of the challenge that acceptance and love entail.

“He’s everywhere,” Uncle’s partner replies.

His eyes and mine meet.

The family welcomed my husband when he had just come from Russia as a child with dreams of hockey. Twenty-five years later, and with our five children, we continue to be fed by the Comforter at the host family’s table. In a world where there is an echo of heaven, there can sometimes also be a scream of earthly cares. In this world, we often invent “truth,” following a way of life that is less than the Giver of Life wills to allow by His flow of life-giving goodness. Yet, He comes, abides with us, and saves our souls, if we will for Him as He is.

…The Spirit of Truth…

“And fills all things,” I add in response to my daughter’s inquiry: Do you know God?

Embracing the Gifts of Life

I feel great joy, a rush like blood. This trip, I am blanketed by a nursing baby and energized by renewed physical health. I run in the morning and commune with a world full to bursting. I wash my face with dew heavy on evergreens, and it is possible to “lay aside earthly cares” for a time. It is a refreshing break away from a culture that is laced by opinions at every corner and drawn tight be a fury of dissension. I often long for harmony and unity with other people, and it becomes a marvelous lesson to observe such perfect togetherness in the natural world.

Many today are preoccupied and become distanced from God. Youth are indoctrinated to believe one is self-sufficient—from universities, faith groups, friends and family. Prayer and soul-searching seems not to be a part of the modern way of life. Youth are buzzed by an endless energy that distracts the soul. From “Christianities” that aim to entertain instead of come together in communal prayer to God and technologies that connect us to instant and constant social disconnection, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that marriages are too distracted to survive and family units fail to navigate safe harbors of Peace.

We strive after money and good things instead of seeking Truth and God. I think the worst of our current cultural climate is the lie that we have a body and mind, and that it is not one. This leads to the false conviction that whatever each one wants is good, and each is free to do as s/he pleases in the body. There is not a soul-consequence, so it seems, but I feel a darkening of spiritual awareness in this context. People do not believe that there is one true God Who alone has the Power to “system reset” each of us for things far greater than we may alone endeavor.

Spirit of Truth and Giver of Life, come, abide. He will, but only if we are open to Who He is. He manifests in life when one wills. The soul lives in Christ when, in repentance, we seek God beyond the limitations of ourselves. Caged in our self-justifications it is impossible to acquire the Spirit of Truth Who alone gives life and cleanses us from every impurity.

Sexual confusion, promiscuity, and drugs seem a loud outcry born from deep dissatisfaction with life. Though this hell consumes our culture, God is not done with us yet. He is trying to get each one’s attention, no matter where we stand. When we choose to realize that He is, to acknowledge that one’s whole self is accountable to the Law of Love—which is something we learn to accept and abide in, rather than make up on our own terms—then God saves us. Love alone covers a multitude of sins. Looking at the natural world that functions together in love that is cooperative and honest, that nurtures and balances by each being what it is created to be—I feel truth shine. The Spirit of Truth and Giver of Life sets us free, for this is God.

My four year old’s innocent question and the honest response given at a table set with love illustrates that spiritual stirring continues in this world among us all, even though we are a broken and disobedient bunch. People are not perfect, but response that comes from the heart as breath draws the natural song of Truth is in our midst. We come to understand a little more; we become a little more Comforted, a little more responsive to the Spirit of Truth Who is everywhere and fills all things.

ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK

Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is a 501(c)3 and an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America . It is a recognized leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty-two years. We have worked to create a community for both believers and non believers alike by sharing the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week and we want to reach millions more! Signup to receive our newsletter email: info@myocn.net.

Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! You can be inspired daily by the OCN programming from where ever you are by plugging into our Listen, Read, Watch , Wors hip. To learn more about emerging Orthodox leaders in our Community check out OCN 30 Under 30 Initiative. It is an opportunity to show support for and invest in this next generation of trailblazers.

Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, volunteers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your sustaining gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure the continued growth of this encouraging Orthodox Community by providing faith-building, free, high-quality programming. Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.

ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!

Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.

______________________________ ______________________________ ___________

Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram