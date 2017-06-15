The Home of St. George the Great Martyr

The OCN is pleased to share with you written excerpts and photos from the 2017 St. Helen’s Pilgrimage of the Hellenic College Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology. The students started their pilgrimage on May 21st and will return to Boston on June 26th. This is a wonderful opportunity for the students and we look forward to learning about their experiences.

Day 6:

Today is Sunday and our last day in the Holy Land. We woke up early and walked to a nearby monastery dedicated to the Synaxis of the Apostles. The original chapel is underground and dates back to the 2nd century (when Christianity was still illegal, hence the chapel being underground). We had the blessing of chanting Orthros and Divine Liturgy for the few nuns and locals who attended. After liturgy, we loaded up the bus and made our way back to the Tel Aviv area for our flight to Cyprus. Modern day Tel Aviv is located in biblical Lydda, the home of St. George the Great Martyr. St George is very important in the Holy Land, even the muslims respect him and many of the houses have carved icons of him above their doorways. His church is built over his tomb (which is empty) but still streams myrrh. As we arrived at his church and I stepped off the bus, I immediately smelt myrrh. Walking into the church the smell got stronger and stronger as I lit a candle, venerated the icon of St. George, a piece of his relics, and the icon of Panagia. Finally, I walked down the stairway located on thesoleas and saw his tomb. I noticed something glistening on the top of his marble tomb and icon. The top was covered in myrrh! I dipped my hand into the oil to smell it and indeed, it was the same smell I smelt from the parking lot. I blessed and dipped my baptismal cross in the myrrh, knelt and said a prayer, before returning to the main level of the church. That was around 10:30 in the morning, it is now 5:30 and my hands and cross still smell like the scent! We then left for the airport and arrived safely in Cyprus for dinner with our group and some much needed relaxation after a bustling, but very refreshing pilgrimage through the Holy Land.

ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK

Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is a 501(c)3 and an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America . It is a recognized leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty-two years. We have worked to create a community for both believers and non believers alike by sharing the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week and we want to reach millions more! Signup to receive our newsletter email: info@myocn.net.

Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! You can be inspired daily by the OCN programming from where ever you are by plugging into our Listen, Read, Watch , Wors hip. To learn more about emerging Orthodox leaders in our Community check out OCN 30 Under 30 Initiative. It is an opportunity to show support for and invest in this next generation of trailblazers.

Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, volunteers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your sustaining gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure the continued growth of this encouraging Orthodox Community by providing faith-building, free, high-quality programming. Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.

ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!

Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.

______________________________ ______________________________ ___________

Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram