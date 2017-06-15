The Importance of Fatherhood in the Orthodox Church – Family Insights Podcast Series

Join us today as we discuss the role of fathers in the faith life and spiritual development of children. Overwhelming evidence shows that when a Christian father attends worship service on a regular basis, the rest of the family follows, thus confirming the essential role of the father as spiritual leader. The challenge is for fathers to return to honorable manhood and reconsider their priorities and realign them with God’s commandments, be involved, be in church with your families.

Welcome to the Podcast Series of Family Insights powered by Orthodox Christian Network and Family Life Ministry. Together these ministries have collaborated to bring insight into family life. Paula and Eleni will be back every other week in between your busy tune schedules. OCN is with you in your day to day faith walk engaging Orthodox Christians in the in between times for families and parishes. Listen Now.

For More Family Insight Podcasts Click HERE

About Our Podcasters

Paula Marchman, MA, LPC, is the Managing Director of Family Life Ministry of the Metropolis of Atlanta. She practices Christian Psychotherapy in a private Counseling Office in Atlanta, Georgia. She received her Baccalaureate degree in Biology/Chemistry from Georgia State University and her Master’s degree in Professional Counseling. She is a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

Eleni Alexiou, MSW is Managing Director of Orthodox Christian Network. She is a Clinical Social Worker with 20 years of experience in nonprofit and psychotherapy. She received her Baccalaureate degree in Social Work from Florida State University and her Master’s degree in Clinical Social Work from Simmons College.

Paula and Eleni will be back every other week in between your busy tune schedules. You can find us on myocn.net/orthodox-christian-radio-programs/ and Family Life Ministry of the Metropolis of Atlanta.

This Podcast Series Program is brought to your by The Callas Foundation and Orthodox Christian Network listeners like you.

Photo credit: Open the Word

ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK

Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is a 501(c)3 and an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America . It is a recognized leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty-two years. We have worked to create a community for both believers and non believers alike by sharing the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week and we want to reach millions more! Signup to receive our newsletter email: info@myocn.net.

Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! You can be inspired daily by the OCN programming from where ever you are by plugging into our Listen, Read, Watch , Wors hip. To learn more about emerging Orthodox leaders in our Community check out OCN 30 Under 30 Initiative. It is an opportunity to show support for and invest in this next generation of trailblazers.

Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, volunteers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your sustaining gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure the continued growth of this encouraging Orthodox Community by providing faith-building, free, high-quality programming. Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.

ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!

Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.

______________________________ ______________________________ ___________

Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram