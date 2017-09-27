The meeting point

Elder Joseph of Vatopaidi

Observation of the commandments and patience in trials are typical of the meaning of the Cross and blessed are they who willingly agree to shoulder it. Those who accept this meaning of the Cross as faithful Christians are patient in a different way. They accept it as a call from their heavenly Father. The Christian mission is completed in the Cross and that is where the encounter between the created and the uncreated divine Being takes place.

Source: pemptousia.com

