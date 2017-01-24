The Three Hierarchs and Greek Letters Celebrations

Direct Archdiocesan Office of Education Announcement

GREEK LETTERS CELEBRATIONS

In commemoration of the Holy Three Hierarchs, on January 30th, the Direct Archdiocesan District Office of Education organizing the following events to celebrate Greek Letters and Arts:

Saturday, January 28, 2017 – 5:00 p.m. – Student Awards Ceremony

His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios Geron of America will honor the students who excelled in the Greek language on Saturday, January 28th, at 5:00 p.m., at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Manhattan. The Archbishop will present the students with the Three Hierarchs Award of Excellence and an icon of the Holy Three Hierarchs.

Main speaker of the Students Awards Ceremony will be Dr. George Liakeas, President of the Hellenic Medical Society of New York.

The Students Awards Ceremony will be held inside the Holy Trinity Cathedral; a reception and a festive musical program featuring the students of the St. Demetrios School of Astoria, as well as dances from Kappadokia will follow in the adjacent Cathedral Community Center.

Monday, January 30, 2017– 9:30 a.m. – Archieratical Divine Liturgy

His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios Geron of America will be officiating in the Archieratical Divine Liturgy, on Monday, January 30th , Feast of the Three Hierarchs – Saint Basil the Great, Saint Gregory the Theologian, and Saint John Chrysostom – at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Manhattan. In attendance, there will be the principals, teachers, and students of the NYC parochial Greek American Schools.

Archbishop Demetrios will address the students on the life and works of the Three Hierarchs emphasizing the importance of our Greek Orthodox faith and heritage.

Following the Liturgy, the Archbishop will cut the Vasilopita for the teachers and administrators in the adjacent Cathedral Community Center.

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, Department of Greek Education.

