The Virgin Birth and Christmas

What is the difference between the Immaculate Conception and a virgin birth? Listen as we begin our weekly program, Come Receive the Light, with an interview between Fr. Chris and Archimandrite Irenei, the Director of Patristics and Church History at the Sts. Cyril and Athanasius Institute for Orthodox Studies.

And keep listening to hear a conversation with Fr. Chris and Terry Mattingly about the true meaning behind the twelve days of Christmas.

Now available on our OCN Amazon Bookstore, Let All Creation Rejoice, by Fr Stavros N Akrotirianakis .

Do you struggle to keep Christ in Christmas? Let All Creation Rejoice: Reflections for Advent, the Nativity, and Epiphany is a series of short daily reflections on the scripture readings of the season, to be read during the Orthodox Christian Nativity season between November 15 and January 7. Spending a few minutes each day reading and reflecting on these scriptures will not change your status either. It will change your heart. You will better understand the “good news of a great joy,” and why “the Word became flesh and dwelt among us.”

