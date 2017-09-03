Thirteenth Sunday of Matthew

Listen Now. We will now be including the daily reading of Epistle and Gospel with The Prayer Team.

At that time Jesus said, “Hear another parable. There was a householder who planted a vineyard, and set a hedge around it, and dug a wine press in it, and built a tower, and let it out to tenants, and went into another country. When the season of fruit drew near, he sent his servants to the tenants, to get his fruit; and the tenants took his servants and beat one, killed another, and stoned another. Again he sent other servants, more than the first; and they did the same to them. Afterward he sent his son to them, saying, ‘They will respect my son.’ But when the tenants saw the son, they said to themselves, ‘This is the heir; come, let us kill him and have his inheritance.’ And they took him and cast him out of the vineyard, and killed him. When therefore the owner of the vineyard comes, what will he do to those tenants?” They said to him, “He will put those wretches to a miserable death, and let out the vineyard to other tenants who will give him the fruits in their seasons.” Jesus said to them, “Have you never read in the scriptures: ‘The very stone which the builders rejected has become the head of the corner; this was the Lord’s doing, and it is marvelous in our eyes’? Matthew 21: 33-42 (Thirteenth Sunday of Matthew)

Good morning Prayer Team!

Today’s parable, from the Gospel of Matthew, was told by Jesus, in the temple in Jerusalem, after His entry into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday. This parable was told not to the crowds of people but to the chief priests and Pharisees. In the parable, Jesus talks about a householder who planted a vineyard, lent it out to tenants and went into another country. The householder is God, the creator of the world. The vineyard is the world. The tenants are the Jews, the people God chose to tend His vineyard. The chief priests and the Pharisees are the leaders, those most responsible for spreading God’s word among the Jewish people.

The use of the word “tenant” is intentional. The temple “elite” had some sense of almost “ownership” of the temple, as if it was “theirs” and ceased being “God’s.” A tenant is a)not an owner, and b)not permanent. No one is permanent, even owners are not permanent, as life for all of us is temporary.

The “season of the fruit” refers to harvesting what God has planted. God planted seeds of love when He created the world. He hoped to receive matured love from His tenants. When He went to harvest the love that He had sowed, He did so by sending “His servants” to the tenants. The servants were the Prophets, people like Moses, Elijah, Isaiah, Jeremiah, Daniel, and John the Baptist. The Jewish leadership had a hard time acquiescing to the authority of the prophets and treated the prophets poorly. The Lord sent more servants, more prophets. A steady line of Prophets from the time of Abraham until the time of Christ could not successfully turn the people to God, and harvest the fruit of love.

God, then, decided to send His Son, as we hear in the Parable, thinking that “they will respect my Son.” Jesus continued in the Parable telling the priests how the tenants decided to kill the son. This was foreshadowing His own death, now only days away. He knew that they were going to take him, throw Him out of the temple and kill Him.

Jesus asked them, continuing to use the parable, “When therefore the owner of the vineyard comes, what will he do to those tenants?” The chief priests and Pharisees agreed that the vineyard owner would throw the tenants out of the vineyard and lend out the vineyard to new tenants. They didn’t realize that Jesus was talking about THEM. That they would be thrown out of the temple and would no longer be the leaders of God’s people. Instead others would take the lead, including Gentiles.

He prophesied that “The very stone which the builders rejected has become the head of the corner.” This fulfilled what was spoken of in Psalm 118:22, that the people would reject Him, Jesus Christ, the Son of God, the cornerstone of the temple and of the world. The Gospel concludes with verse 42. However, if we continue on to 21:43, we read “Therefore I tell you, the Kingdom of God will be taken away from you and given to a nation producing the fruits of it.” This was a warning that the Kingdom of heaven will go to the responsible tenants, who have honored the Lord’s vineyard, and have produced for Him a harvest of love. And this “nation” was not only the Jewish nation but any nation, Jewish or Gentile, that produced a harvest of love for God and for neighbor.

The lesson of this Parable at the time, was an indictment of the Jewish leadership and an invitation for the Gentiles to be responsible and faithful tenants of the vineyard. The lesson for today is that we are tenants in God’s field. Each of us has a vineyard and a supply of grapes to harvest—We are to harvest them using our unique talents and gifts, we are to harvest other Christians for the Lord, and we are to harvest love in and with those around us. There is punishment for those who are not good tenants, and there is reward for those who are good tenants.

O Savior, immortal as You are, from Hades You rose, * by virtue of Your own resurrection raising Your world * together, O Christ our God. * Mightily You have broken death’s dominion, O Master. * You as the Lord of mercy showed to all the resurrection. * We therefore glorify You who alone love humanity. (First Resurrectional Kathisma of the second set, Fourth Tone, Trans. by Fr. Seraphim Dedes)

Be a good “tenant” in your vineyard today!

+Fr. Stavros

With Roger Hunt providing today’s Daily Reading: Listen Now.

These readings are under copyright and is used by permission. All rights reserved. These works may not be further reproduced, in print or on other websites or in any other form, without the prior written authorization of the copyright holder: Reading © Holy Transfiguration Monastery – Brookline, MA, Apolytikion of Abbot Marcellus © Narthex Press, Kontakion of Abbot Marcellus © Holy Transfiguration Monastery – Brookline, MA.

The Revised Standard Version of the Bible is copyrighted 1946, 1952, 1971, and 1973 by the Division of Christian Education of the National Council of the Churches of Christ in the U.S.A. and used by permission. From the Online Chapel of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

Photo Credit: Harvest.org

ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK

Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is a 501(c)3 and an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America . It is a recognized leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty-two years. We have worked to create a community for both believers and non believers alike by sharing the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week and we want to reach millions more! Signup to receive our newsletter email: info@myocn.net.

Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! You can be inspired daily by the OCN programming from where ever you are by plugging into our Listen, Read, Watch , Wors hip. To learn more about emerging Orthodox leaders in our Community check out OCN 30 Under 30 Initiative. It is an opportunity to show support for and invest in this next generation of trailblazers.

Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, volunteers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your sustaining gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure the continued growth of this encouraging Orthodox Community by providing faith-building, free, high-quality programming. Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.

ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!

Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.

______________________________ ______________________________ ___________

Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram