An unknown modern hero -1

Mr. Dobri Dobrev is a 98 year old man who lost his hearing in the second world war. He walks 10 kilometers from his village in his homemade clothes to the city of Sofya, where he spends the day begging for money.

Though a well known fixture around several of the city’s churches, known for his prostrations of thanks to all donors, it was only recently discovered that he has donated every penny he has collected — over 40,000 euros — towards the restoration of decaying bulgarian monasteries and churches and the utility bills of orphanages, living instead off his monthly state pension of 80 euros.

Τhis surely reminds us the story of that hermit who had a great life in prayer and wondered himself who was the biggest living saint of his days. Agter begging God to reveal him the answer, Holy Spirit gave him the information to go down at the city of Alexandreia. There he found a poor and unknown shoemaker who, after working all day long, was going down to center of the city to see whether was there any foreigner hadn’t place to stay for night. When he found one, he was tkanig him home to give a full hospitality. The hermit realized that this man was totally living in love, and so he was the greater saint of his days.

Source: pemptousia.com

