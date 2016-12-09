Useful Websites for Learning the Greek Language

The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, Department of Greek Education has provided a list of links to useful websites, along with descriptions of the sites, for learning and studying the Greek language.

www.bbc.co.uk/languages/greek/index.shtml Talk Greek is a site that is part of BBC’s language program. Learn basic Greek words and phrases through slideshows and audio/video clips (En) www.e-paideia.net Educational and cultural materials for the student of Greek, the teacher and the whole family (Gr/En) www.greece4kids.com A personal website on Greece. Amanda Barrett shares her journal of her summer visits to Greece (En) www.greekhouse.gr The official site of The Greek House (Ελληνική Εστία). Look for their Greek Language and Summer programs (En) www.greeklanguage.gr The official site of the Center for the Greek Language (Κέντρο Ελληνικής Γλώσσας) (Gr) www.hau.gr The official site of the Hellenic American Union. A source for online interactive Greek lessons — under construction (Gr/En) www.ilsp.gr The Institute of Language and Speech Processing (ILSP). A source for language educational and cultural products (Gr/En) www.komvos.edu.gr Electronic Komvos (Ηλεκτρονικός Κόμβος) is a site of the Center of the Greek Language (Κέντρο Ελληνικής Γλώσσας). A source for online dictionaries and discussion forums on the Greek language (Gr) www.kypros.org/LearnGreek Visit Kypros-Net to learn Greek online, download Greek fonts, or find a Greek dictionary (Gr/En) www.logoi.com/links/greek_writing.html Find here an index of link pages on Greek writing (En) www.nglt.uoa.gr/index_en.html The official site of the Modern Greek Language Teaching Center Of the School of Philosophy –Interdepartmental Program of Teaching Modern Greek as a Foreign Language (Gr/En) www.oikade.gr Interactive educational site for kids sponsored by the Bank of Cyprus (Gr) www.xanthi.ilsp.gr/filog A series of Greek lessons for beginners, based on the material of the CD-ROM Filoglossia (Gr) www.yourdictionary.com/languages/hellenic.html A comprehensive collection of online Greek dictionaries and lexicons (En)

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, Department of Greek Education. As part of an on-going series on the Department of Greek Education, OCN is pleased to share news and excerpts from the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, Department of Greek Education. The Department of Greek Education is charged with the responsibility of assisting parishes in establishing and sustaining a Greek studies program that comprises the teaching of the Modern Greek language and the Greek history and culture, as well as the teaching of the Greek Orthodox faith and worship. Funding for news from this department is provided through the support of OCN viewers and by Leadership 100.

