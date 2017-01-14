Watch an Interview with Metropolitan Tikhon on March for Life 2017

By Orthodox Christian News in Orthodox News
Jan 14, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC — Watch the Interview.  OCN interviewed His Beatitude, Metropolitan Tikhon to speak about his experiences at the March for Life and the Orthodox Church’s presence at the protest.  His Beatitude, Metropolitan Tikhon will join other Orthodox Christian hierarchs, seminarians, and clergy and faithful from around the country in the annual march, which will conclude with the celebration of Memorial Prayers for the victims of abortion near the US Capital.

January 22, 2017 marks the 44th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion in the United States.  Orthodox Christians from across the US will be joining His Beatitude, Metropolitan Tikhon in the US Capital on Friday, January 27 to participate in the annual March for Life. The theme of this year’s March is “The Power of One.”

March for Life

More information on:  Orthodox Christians for Life  and on the March for Life.

