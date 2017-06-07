What do people call you?
What do people call you? Do you have a nickname or a name people know you by? Our names are important—even the silly ones!
In today’s epistle reading, we hear about how the good news of Jesus Christ kept spreading all over. Remember, before He left, Jesus told His disciples to preach to the whole world! So, the number of Christ’s followers was really growing.
In the epistle, we hear how Christ’s followers went to Antioch to preach. The reading says, “In Antioch the disciples were for the first time called Christians.” That’s a big deal to be called a Christian, isn’t it? People called them Christians because there was something different about them. They belonged to Jesus Christ!
Do you ever think about what people think of you? Sometimes we can worry about our hair or our clothes or things that aren’t so important. But do people call you a Christian? Do people know that you belong to Jesus Christ? Do they know you’re on His side?
Do people know there is something different about you? Do people know you follow Christ?
SAINT LUKE THE SURGEON: A SAINT FOR OUR TIMES
When you’re sick, what do you do? Well, you might take some medicine or go to the doctor, right? You probably pray with your family, too, asking God that you’ll get better.
Saint Luke was a doctor who helped people in two ways too. He was a special kind of doctor called a surgeon, and he worked long hours, helping people in their pain. Saint Luke always hung an icon in the operating room. He would light an oil lamp before he worked. He would pray for the person and make a cross over the person’s body. He knew that God was helping him do his important job.
Lots of sick people would ask for Saint Luke because he was such a good doctor. Later on, Saint Luke became a priest too, and then a bishop! Even as a bishop, Saint Luke still worked as a doctor too.
We celebrate the nameday of Saint Luke on June 11th.
