What Does the Recent Bombing in Cairo Mean to Christians Across the Globe?

By Fr. Chris Metropulos in OCN Now Radio
Dec 17, 2016 Comment(s) Tags:

Listen as Fr. Chris speaks with William Stark, International Christian Concern’s (ICC) Regional Manager concerning the recent bombing in Cairo, Egypt.  ICC is a Washington-DC based human rights organization that exists to help persecuted Christians worldwide. ICC provides Awareness, Advocacy, and Assistance to the worldwide persecuted Church.

_______________________________________________________________________
written by
avatar
Fr. Chris Metropulos
Shaped by a life of service to Christ’s Church, Fr.…
