What’s the book about?

Have you ever had to tell somebody a summary of a book or a movie? “What’s the book about?” “What’s that movie about?” somebody might say. Then you tell what happened, right?

In today’s epistle reading, we hear the summary of the whole Gospel, the good news of Jesus Christ. Saint Paul writes, “I would remind you…of the good news that I proclaimed to you…That Christ died for our sins…and that he was buried, and that he was raised on the third day…and that he appeared to Peter, then to the twelve.” Then, Saint Paul tells how the good news spread and spread, from one person to another.

Somebody might ask you one day, “What’s that book about?” What is the Bible about? Why do you read it? Why are you a Christian?

Well, how can you answer that? Try to remember these words from today’s epistle. “Christ died for our sins, he was buried, and he was raised on the third day.” Those words of good news have spread from one person to another for almost 2,000 years now, and you can spread the good news too! When somebody asks you for a summary, tell him, “Christ died for our sins, he was buried, and he was raised on the third day.” God showed His love for us by sending His Son to do all this. And that is what the Good Book is about!

SAINT MOSES THE ETHIOPIAN: WE CAN ALWAYS TURN BACK TO GOD!

If you watch the news, you always hear stories about some really bad criminals, don’t you?

St. Moses was one of the worst criminals of his time—about 1,700 years ago in Egypt! He was an awful robber and murderer, and people were very scared of him because he was so strong and so sneaky. He was so strong that a bunch of criminals even chose him to be their leader.

Once, St. Moses was about to get caught by the authorities, so he hid in a monastery. He was so amazed at how the monks lived, peacefully and lovingly, that he wanted to change his life and follow Christ, too! He was baptized as a Christian and became a monk. Later on, four other criminals from Moses’s group came to the same monastery. Moses tied them up, and asked the elder what to do with them. The elder told him to let them go free, so he did. These four criminals followed Moses’s example. They asked God to forgive them, and they became Christians and then monks too!

St. Moses (some people call him St. Moses the Black or St. Moses the Ethiopian) tried very, very hard to be like Christ. It was hard for him to change, because he had spent his whole life as a criminal, but God helps anybody who wants to follow Him!

We celebrate the nameday of Saint Moses on August 28th (Sept. 10th, OC).

