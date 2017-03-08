Who is Jesus of Nazareth?

We begin with a conversation about what it means to be a follower of Christ, who is Christ, what do we know about him with Fr. James Martin. Fr. Chris raises some contemporary issues challenging our society today and asks Fr. Jim how we can understand them in the context of Jesus’s call to follow him. Fr. Jim’s three bestselling books: Jesus, A Pilgrimage, A Jesuit Guide to (Almost) Everything and Between Heaven and Mirth address these issues and encountering the person of Christ.



Our second interview is with Ariane Trifunovic Montemuro about her book, I Shall Remember Thy Name From Generation to Generation as she talks about finding her faith as a second generation Serbian and her work with the Decani Fund. Ariane speaks passionately about the rich spiritual tradition of the Serbs and their historical courage in defending their faith. Kosovo continues to remain the spiritual heartland of the Serbian Orthodox faith tradition. Find out how you can contribute to the Decani fund at http://www.thedecanifund.org/

