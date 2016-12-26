Will We Keep the Gifts or Return Them?

LET US GIVE THANKS TO THE LORD

I give thanks to the Lord with my whole heart. Psalm 9:1

I will build them up, and not tear them down; I will plant them, and not uproot them. I will give them a heart to know that I am the Lord; and they shall be My people and I will be their God, for they shall return to Me with their whole heart. Jeremiah 24:6-7

Good morning Prayer Team!

Christ is Born! Glorify Him!

What are you plans for today? Will you be returning gifts? Will you be taking down your Christmas decorations? Will you be shopping for after Christmas sales? Will you pause today and thank God again for the gift of His Son?

Years ago, I had the privilege of sharing one Christmas with a priest from Africa. It was very interesting to experience Christmas through the eyes of someone who had never experienced it in America, a man from a poor village in Uganda. We made his first-ever visit to a mall on December 23. He asked me why all the people were so stressed out. I told him it was because they had only two shopping days left until Christmas and how stressful the whole gift buying thing is—the pressure to get just the right gift. Well, that year, Christmas was on Saturday, so after having Christmas services on Friday night and Saturday morning, we got in the car to go to church on Sunday. It was bumper-to-bumper traffic on the main street in town at 8:00 a.m. Father Kosta said to me “What great Christians you have here in Connecticut (where I was serving at the time)! They went to church Friday, they went Saturday and now they are going back on Sunday.” I answered him “Father, these people are not going to church today, they are going back to the mall to take back their gifts.” Father said to me, “Wait, you told me that people spend months and months looking for gifts and stressing out about gift buying. We haven’t even fully digested Christmas dinner and now they are taking the gifts back!”

Later that day, we went for a walk around our neighborhood. A man was throwing out his Christmas tree. Father said to him “Merry Christmas!” The man responded “Christmas is over.” Father responded, “It is the second day of Christmas, there are 10 days to go. I fasted and waited and now I am ready to feast.” The man was unimpressed.

And this is how Christmas goes for many—the day after is not a day to bask in the glory of what we’ve just done. It’s a collective sigh of relief that it is over, and we quickly move on to the next thing. There won’t be Christmas carols on the radio today, and the malls will be filled with stuff for New Year’s and Valentine’s Day. As if Christmas never happened.

In the church, however, we celebrate the Nativity year round. First, we will sing hymns of the Nativity for a week and then we will celebrate Theophany/Epiphany for nearly two weeks before the festal season ends. Secondly, at every Divine Liturgy of the year, when the priest goes to prepare the Holy Gifts, the first prayer he offers is a hymn of the Nativity. It is the Nativity at every Liturgy. And finally, God gives the gift of the Nativity, the chance to be like Him, every day of our lives.

The questions for us today are “Will we keep His gifts or return them?” “Will we treasure them or use them carelessly?” “Will we use His gifts to honor Him, or will we put them in a drawer and not use them at all?”

St. Athanasios wrote in his treatise “On the Incarnation”, that “God became a man, so that man could become God.” The meaning of this sentence is that through the Incarnation, the human race was given not only the opportunity to see the Divine God made man, but to partake in the Divine Nature of God for eternity. We have the chance to live eternally like God. This is God’s greatest gift to us. It is a gift He offered to us at the Nativity 2,000 years ago and it is a gift He offers to us each day.

This is why today isn’t a day to return this gift, or exchange it for another gift, but it is a day to thank God and a day to honor this gift through acts of thanksgiving and gratitude. For no day or holiday is a day unto itself but one day in a continuous life-cycle that seeks to glorify God. And no day or holiday is an end, but a milestone in a continuous journey to Christ. December 25 marks a milestone in our lives—this is the 45th time I have celebrated the Nativity of Christ in my life, and it was a chance to remember its important message and to evaluate myself—where is my joy, do I have the heart of goodwill, do I see peace on earth. And having evaluated ourselves, today is a day to apply with greater purpose the values of joy, goodwill, peace and others.

So, while you may decide to return or exchange a gift or two, don’t exchange the gifts of God. And don’t let them collect dust on the shelves of your heart.

Lord, thank You for the beautiful celebration of the Nativity that we are enjoying. Shine in my heart the star of Bethlehem each and every day of the year. Give me the joy to follow, and the trust to keep going. Help me to appreciate each gift that You have given me and may I always use them for Your glory. Amen.

Use God’s gifts to you each and every day!

+Fr. Stavros

Photo Credit: Orthodox Mom

_______________________________________________________________________

