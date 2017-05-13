He Will Meet You in Your Desert

When life gets difficult; when faith seems to dry up; when we lose hope…..Jesus is still there. There is never a circumstance in your life that will keep Jesus from pursuing you and bringing you to refreshment and peace in Him.

In the story of the Samaritan Woman, (read: John 4:5-42, Gospel for this Sunday), her life was a mess. She had five husbands; she was despondent and alone. She went to Well for water at the hottest time of the day when no one was around so she wouldn’t have to talk about her life and her pain.

But guess who was there – in the blazing heat of the desert, waiting to refresh her soul – Jesus.

And He is ready to meet you when you are in your desert – any time, any place. He will offer you Living Water to renew your souls and refresh your life. He will meet you in your desert. And as He totally turned around the life of the Samaritan Woman – He is able to do the same for you.

Beloved, no matter what is going on in your life, Jesus will never abandon you. And He is waiting for us to truly open up to Him and fully let Him into our lives.

There are many circumstances in life that can make us feel like we are in a desert spiritually. Maybe we have simply lost interest in religion. Maybe we are angry at God for some reason. Or maybe we feel that we are too busy, caught up in the cares and concerns of a worldly lifestyle – and the Church, Jesus and faith are just not important to us anymore.

Well, no matter what – Jesus still loves us, and He’s gently waiting, following us, knocking on the door of our hearts. He has so much more to offer us than we could ever imagine.

Fr. Christopher Makiej

About Fr. Chris Makiej

Fr. Chris Makiej is a priest at Saints Constantine and Helen Church of Andover, MA. Christ in You is a ministry created with the purpose of seeking to awaken people to the truth of Jesus Christ and His Holy Church, through his video sermons, writings, discussions, and music. Fr. Christopher is a native of Lowell, MA. He received his Master of Divinity from Holy Cross School of Theology in 1991, and was Ordained in 1994 to the Diaconate by Metropolitan Methodios, and to the Priesthood by Metropolitan Maximos. He served as an assistant Priest at Annunciation Church in Lancaster Pennsylvania for five years and has served as Proistamenos of Saints Constantine and Helen Church in Andover, MA for the past seventeen years. In addition to the pastoral and youth ministry of his parish, Fr. Christopher has served as chaplain and Spiritual Father at Camp Nazareth, PA and Boston Metropolis Youth Camps. He also produced a regional cable television program called “Orthodox Life Today,” which discusses current issues from an Orthodox Christian perspective. He also serves on the National Board of the Department of Outreach and Evangelism.

Photo Credit: Mode of Life

