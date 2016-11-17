Worship

Orthodox churches offering meaningful services. Are you looking for Orthodox LIVE Services Weekly? Here are Orthodox services live. Live streaming of Pan-Orthodox services including Divine Liturgy, Vespers, Salutations, Bible Study, Sermons and More. Do you have a parish that would like to link up and be featured. Contact us: info@myocn.net

Listen during Services at St. Vladimir’s ROCOR, Dexter, MI

Are you looking for a Church Community? We would be very happy to have you join us at St. Vladimir’s! As Orthodox Christians, we believe that the…

Nov 17, 2016

Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church Ann Arbor

Online Broadcasting is part of our Saint Nicholas Ann Arbor Outreach Ministry and is dedicated to people who are unable to attend Church, to family members…

Jul 20, 2016

Annunciation Cathedral, or lovingly referred to as “Panagia,” Toronto

Live Broadcast when available Annunciation of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Cathedral or lovingly referred to as “Panagia.” Parish Priest: Rev. Fr….

May 31, 2016

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church

Live Broadcast when available. St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church Proistamenos : Rev. Fr. Stratton Dorozenski 760 W. Wattles Rd. Troy, Michigan 48098-4…

May 24, 2016

St. John the Baptist Russian Orthodox Cathedral

Russian Orthodox Cathedral of St. John the Baptist offers live broadcast of Orthodox Services.  Actually, they provide two live broadcasts of services,…

May 17, 2016

Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Toronto (Canada)

Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Toronto (Canada) 86 Overlea Blvd. (1 Patriarch Bartholomew Way) Toronto, ON M4H 1C6 Canada Hours of Operation 9:00 AM to 5:00…

Apr 26, 2016

St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, Tampa FL

St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church is dedicated to spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ as the one, Holy and catholic and apostolic church. The…

Apr 22, 2016

Holy Trinity – Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, Cincinnati, Ohio

Live Broadcast from Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church Cincinnati, Ohio.  Very Rev. Fr. William R. Cassis – Proistamanos | Rev. Fr….

Apr 16, 2016

The Orthodox Monastery of the Transfiguration

  The Orthodox Monastery of the Transfiguration online chapel ministry began during Great Lent 2013 to provide live streaming and recordings of chapel…

Apr 16, 2016

Hertfordshire, UK has Live Stream Services

Watch Father Joseph Paliouras in LIVE streaming video from The Twelve Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, Kentish Lane, Brookmans Park, Hatfield, Hertfordshire,…

Apr 09, 2016

Live Stream Orthodox Services from Metropolis of Thessaloniki

Click here to watch LIVE services every Sunday and on major feast days from the Holy Metropolis of Thessaloniki, Greece. Archived services are also available….

Apr 06, 2016

Holy Virgin Protection Cathedral

If you are looking for a parish to watch online, Holy Virgin Protection Cathedral,  a Russian Orthodox church located in Des Plaines, Illinois, is one…

Mar 28, 2016
,
Orthodox Christian Network | P.O. Box 4690, Fort Lauderdale Florida, 33338-4690 | Phone: 954-522-5567
The Orthodox Christian Network is a commissioned agency of the Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of North and Central America
The Orthodox Christian Network is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and all donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Orthodox Christian Network.
©2008-2017 Orthodox Christian Network. All rights reserved.