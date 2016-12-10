Worthy Thanks

His divine power has granted to us all things that pertain to life and godliness, through the knowledge of Him who called us to His own glory and excellence, by which He has granted to us His precious and very great promises, that through these you may escape from the corruption that is in the world because of passion, and become partakers of the divine nature. For this very reason make every effort to supplement your faith with virtue, and virtue with knowledge, and knowledge with self-control, and self-control with steadfastness, and steadfastness with godliness, and godliness with brotherly affection, and brotherly affection with love. II Peter 1:3-7

Good morning Prayer Team!

Let us attend. Having partaken of the divine, holy, pure, immortal, heavenly, life giving and awesome Mysteries of Christ, let us worthily give thanks to the Lord.

I’ve written previously that there are certain lines of the Divine Liturgy that “light the afterburners” of my soul, and this line is one of them. After distributing Holy Communion for a long time on Sundays, there is a temptation as the priest to “fly” through this petition and the ones that follow. There is probably a temptation in the congregation to tune out on these petitions. Both are mistakes. This petition is VERY important. In fact, it begins with a command that no other petition in any service has. Before offering this petition, we are reminded “Let us attend,” which means “pay attention, something very important is following.”

Having partaken of the divine, holy, pure, immortal, heavenly, life giving and awesome mysteries of Christ, we are called to give thanks in a manner that is “worthy” of the Gifts we have just received. We have partaken of Holy Communion, which is divine, holy, pure, immortal, heavenly, life giving and awesome. How amazing is that? That in one moment we have touched the Divine Christ Himself! That we have received a measure of holiness! That we have received a dose of purity! That we have been allowed to experience a foretaste of the heavenly kingdom! That by partaking of Christ in this life, we are more prepared for the eternal life, that Communion is “life giving.”

Having done all of this, what is our reaction? Are we going to go back to “business as usual” after the service? Will we be forgiving or hold grudges? Will we try for spiritual growth or be complacent? Will we be filled with joy and hope, or negativity and cynicism? Have partaken of the Divine Christ, will we offer thanks worthy of this great Gift?

That is what this petition reminds us to do. It reminds us that receiving Communion is not an ending but a new beginning. This is also why we worship on Sundays, to begin the week with Christ, to make a new beginning with the new week. Before Christ, the day of worship was the Sabbath, or Saturday. It was the practice to work all week and then rest and worship. After the Resurrection, the day for worship is the day of the Resurrection, the first day of the week. In America, we call this day Sunday. In Greek the word is “Kyriaki” which means “the day of the Lord.” So, we are to BEGIN (rather than end) each week with a day dedicated to the Lord, to set in proper motion the rest of the week.

Holy Communion is not only an opportunity to partake in the future, but to re-center and re-focus ourselves on the present. This petition is a reminder that as we are about to exit the church (on Sunday or any other day when Liturgy is offered), that the Holy Communion has provided us an opportunity for a new beginning.

Secondly, when we receive a gift, there is an implicit requirement of a response. When someone gives a gift, we say “thank you” to the giver of the gift. And not only do we say “thank you” we honor the giver of the gift. We don’t accept a gift from someone and then go and insult them or harm them.

Having received this “Gift” from God, as we finish the journey of the Divine Liturgy, we have to evaluate how we are going to honor God in thanksgiving for the gift. Fill in the rest of this sentence:

Having partaken of the divine, holy, pure, immortal, heavenly, life giving and awesome mysteries of Christ, I will worthily give thanks by doing__________________

Now if the answer is “nothing” or “I’m not going to change anything” or “I already have plans to do something ungodly this afternoon or this week,” these answers do not offer “worthy thanks” to the Lord.

Every time we receive Holy Communion, it should be with a plan to glorify and thank God in some way. This petition reminds us to do that. If we’ve received the “divine, holy, pure, immortal, heavenly, life giving and awesome mysteries of Christ” we need to make a plan each time for something that constitutes “worthy thanks.”

Lord, thank You for the Gift of Holy Communion, to live in You and to have You live in me. Help me to offer thanks worthy of this great gift by guiding me to keep Your commandments and inspiring me to love my neighbor as well. Thank You for the divine, holy, pure, immortal, heavenly, life giving and awesome mysteries of Christ and that I can partake in them so often. May they sustain me in this life and guide me to eternal life. Amen.

Offer thanks “worthy” of the Lord today!

+Fr. Stavros

