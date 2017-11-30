Would Anyone Mistake You for Jesus?

Listen Now. We will now be including the daily reading of Epistle and Gospel with The Prayer Team.

Go-To Verses from the Bible

“By this all men will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another.” John 13:35

Good morning Prayer Team!

For this morning’s message, I want to share with you a reflection I read in a book entitled “Rediscover Jesus” by Matthew Kelly:

It was the biggest meeting of Paul’s life, and it had gone well. HE couldn’t wait to tell his wife and his boss. As he rushed out of the Brooklyn office building with the rest of the team, they noticed a vacant cab—a rare sight during rush hour.

Eager to get to the airport to catch their flight home, they bolted toward the cab, yelling to get the driver’s attention. But as they made their way across the sidewalk, they inadvertently knocked over a small produce stand. The rest of the team seem oblivious until Paul stopped and turned around to go back.

From beside the taxi, the others called out to Paul, “Come on, you’ll miss your flight.”

“Go ahead without me,” Paul replied as he made his way back across the street toward the sidewalk covered in produce. At that moment, he realized that the woman who had been behind the produce stand was blind. She was just standing there crying softly with tears running down her face.

“It’s OK, it’s OK,” Paul said to her as he got down on his hands and knees and began picking up the fruit and vegetables. There were a hundred people passing in each direction, but nobody else stopped to help. They just scurried off to wherever they were going.

When the fruit was all back up on the stand, Paul began neatly organizing it, setting aside anything that was spoiled. Now he turned to the woman and asked, “Are you OK?” She nodded through her tears. Then, reaching for his wallet, he took out some bills and passed them to the woman, saying, “This money should cover the damages.” With that, Paul turned and began to walk away.

“Mister,” the woman called after him. Paul paused and turned around. “Are you Jesus?

“Oh, no,” he replied.

The woman nodded and continued, “I only ask because I prayed for Jesus to help me as I heard my fruit falling all over the sidewalk.”

Paul turned to leave again only now his eyes began to fill with tears. For a long time he wandered around looking for a taxi. After finally finding one, he sat in bumper-to-bumper traffic all the way to the airport. He had missed his flight, and because it was Friday night, all the other flights were full. Paul spent the night in a hotel by the airport. This gave him time to think. He couldn’t get one question out of his head: When was the last time someone confused you for Jesus?

Jesus told His disciples, in a message that rings true for us still to this day, that we will be known as His followers by one thing: LOVE. If Christ is the personification of love, then followers of Christ will be known by their expression of love. If Christ is an expression of love, and love is an expression of Christ, will anyone confuse you for Christ? Will they see your example of love as a Christ-like expression or not? This is both sobering and motivating.

Being a Christian is not about how much you read, or how nice the cross is around your neck, or how many Bible verses you can memorize. Being a Christian is about loving others as Christ loved us, and personifying Christ through our expressions of love towards others. The story of Paul and produce stand is indeed appropriate. We have opportunities every day for people to think we are like Christ, and to think that we are not. Will anyone confuse you for Christ?

Lord, thank You for loving me, even at times when I am not worthy of Your love, even in times when I fail to show love to others. As You gave us an example of how to love, may I be an example to others of how to love. Please send someone into my path today who needs a little encouragement, and through Your grace, make me Your vessel that I may make an expression of self-less love to someone today. Amen.

Act in a Christ-like, loving way with everyone you meet today!

+Fr. Stavros

With Roger Hunt providing today’s Daily Reading: Listen Now.

These readings are under copyright and is used by permission. All rights reserved. These works may not be further reproduced, in print or on other websites or in any other form, without the prior written authorization of the copyright holder: Reading © Holy Transfiguration Monastery – Brookline, MA, Apolytikion of Abbot Marcellus © Narthex Press, Kontakion of Abbot Marcellus © Holy Transfiguration Monastery – Brookline, MA.

The Revised Standard Version of the Bible is copyrighted 1946, 1952, 1971, and 1973 by the Division of Christian Education of the National Council of the Churches of Christ in the U.S.A. and used by permission. From the Online Chapel of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

Photo Credit: Psychologies

ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK

Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is a 501(c)3 and an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America . It is a recognized leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty-two years. We have worked to create a community for both believers and non believers alike by sharing the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week and we want to reach millions more! Signup to receive our newsletter email: info@myocn.net.

Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! You can be inspired daily by the OCN programming from where ever you are by plugging into our Listen, Read, Watch , Wors hip. To learn more about emerging Orthodox leaders in our Community check out OCN 30 Under 30 Initiative. It is an opportunity to show support for and invest in this next generation of trailblazers.

Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, volunteers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your sustaining gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure the continued growth of this encouraging Orthodox Community by providing faith-building, free, high-quality programming. Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.

ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!

Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.

______________________________ ______________________________ ___________

Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram