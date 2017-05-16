Woundedness: Our Source of Pain, Brokenness, and Strength – Adult Education Classes



Modern Trials to Our Ancient Faith: The Challenges to Living Orthodoxy in America

Woundedness: Our Source of Pain, Brokenness, and Strength We all bear wounds. Some of our wounds are physical and apparent for the world to see. But most of our deepest wounds are spiritual, hidden from others, and even ourselves. They are usually the source of shame, pain, and pride. Much as open physical wounds need to be treated and covered to avoid infection, so do spiritual wounds. Often, however, they remain untreated and can fester. This week we will explore woundedness in-depth and how it can help or hinder our spiritual journey.

Start Time: 11:30 (class typically runs until 12:30 but people are free to join and leave whenever they wish)

Where: Church Library

Format: In-person roundtable/discussion format where all our encouraged to contribute; Live stream video nationally/internationally with interactive comments

Suggested Readings

John 20:26-29

Luke 24:36-43

Deuteronomy 32:39

Psalm 146:3 (Psalm 147:3)

Note: Adult Education is video live-streamed through the Orthodox Christian Network’s (OCN) Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/MyOCN/. The class reaches thousands in the United States, Canada, and dozens of other countries worldwide. This is an exciting opportunity through OCN to share the Orthodox Christian faith. Video of the classes are archived and can be viewed anytime using this link – http://myocn.net/orthodox-christian-video-programs/adult-study-classes/. All archived classes will be here and available even if you don’t have Facebook.

ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK

Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is a 501(c)3 and an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America . It is a recognized leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty-two years. We have worked to create a community for both believers and non believers alike by sharing the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week and we want to reach millions more! Signup to receive our newsletter email: info@myocn.net.

Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! You can be inspired daily by the OCN programming from where ever you are by plugging into our Listen, Read, Watch , Wors hip. To learn more about emerging Orthodox leaders in our Community check out OCN 30 Under 30 Initiative. It is an opportunity to show support for and invest in this next generation of trailblazers.

Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, volunteers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your sustaining gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure the continued growth of this encouraging Orthodox Community by providing faith-building, free, high-quality programming. Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.

ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!

Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.

______________________________ ______________________________ ___________

Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram