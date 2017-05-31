You have a job to do!

Have you ever felt like you were doing all the work? Maybe for a school project, or helping out around the house? Did you even complain that nobody was helping?

These two sisters’ story reminds us that we might have lots of important work to do. Sometimes we might have to rush around like Martha. But let’s take time to sit still like Mary and be with Jesus too. We can do that when we pray and when we read the Bible. Can you remember that?

Mary didn’t do any of that work. She sat at Jesus’ feet and listened to Him. Martha got kind of annoyed, and said, “Lord, do you not care that my sister has left me to do all the work by myself? Tell her then to help me.” But Jesus answered her, “Martha, Martha, you are worried and distracted by many things; there is need of only one thing. Mary has chosen the better part.”

Today we remember two saints who were friends (along with their brother, Lazarus) of Jesus. We hear a story about them in the Bible. When Jesus came to visit His friends, Martha rushed around to get things ready.

We celebrate the nameday of Saints Mary and Martha today, Sunday, June 4th.

Photo credit: Our Sunday Visitor



ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK

Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is a 501(c)3 and an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America . It is a recognized leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty-two years. We have worked to create a community for both believers and non believers alike by sharing the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week and we want to reach millions more! Signup to receive our newsletter email: info@myocn.net.

Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! You can be inspired daily by the OCN programming from where ever you are by plugging into our Listen, Read, Watch , Wors hip. To learn more about emerging Orthodox leaders in our Community check out OCN 30 Under 30 Initiative. It is an opportunity to show support for and invest in this next generation of trailblazers.

Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, volunteers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your sustaining gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure the continued growth of this encouraging Orthodox Community by providing faith-building, free, high-quality programming. Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.

ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!

Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.

______________________________ ______________________________ ___________

Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram