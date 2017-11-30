Young Adults and Young Adult Ministries in American Orthodox Christian Parishes

Wednesday, November 29, 2017, Alexei D. Krindatch, Research Coordinator, Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the United States of America

The study “Young Adults and Young Adult Ministries in American Orthodox Christian Parishes” has been released by the Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the USA. Download the study report here:

The subject of young Orthodox Church members was a major topic on the agenda of the recent Annual General Assembly Meeting (October 3-5, Garfield, NJ). This report was prepared in order to help Assembly address our common concern about the engagement of youth and young adults in the lives of American Orthodox parishes. Examples of what the readers will find in the report include:

Which programs and activities are most crucial for attracting young adult church members?

Why it is important to have a designated young adult leader in a parish?

Which aspects of Orthodox worship are especially appealing to young adult church members?

How does a parish’s involvement with an Orthodox Christian Fellowship (OCF) affect young adult parishioners and young adult ministries?

Parishes of five Orthodox jurisdictions participated in this study. The report was prepared by Alexei Krindatch, the Assembly’s Research Coordinator.

Photo Credit: Hellenic College Holy Cross

