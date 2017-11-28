A “Trial” Can Be a Good Thing If We Keep a Few Things in Mind

Listen Now. We will now be including the daily reading of Epistle and Gospel with The Prayer Team.

Go-To Verses from the Bible

Count it all joy, my brethren, when you meet various trials, for you know that the test of your faith produces steadfastness. And let steadfastness have its full effect, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking in nothing. James 1:2-4

Good morning Prayer Team!

No one likes “trials”—none of us wants to end up in court. No one wants to go through the “trial” of a long illness. No one likes it when their patience is tried. However, “trials” of various kinds are part of our human condition, they are part of every human life. Some of the most devout Christians I know have endured very difficult trials, especially with illness.

Here are the ways that trials can be good. First, a trial helps you reprioritize what is really important. If you have to pare down life to the bare necessities, what are the most important things you do, who are the most important people, what are your most important possessions, and what is the most important use of your time? For instance, if someone told me I was going to die in a week, I’d definitely organize my week differently than the week I have organized for myself thus far. And I wouldn’t stress as much about the “little things” that in the end don’t really matter (and we stress out a lot about a lot of little things).

We are ALL impatient. Our instant gratification world is making us more and more impatient when we can’t have it our way and right away. A trial will test our patience even more. That can be a good thing.

One year for Christmas, someone gave me a gift certificate for a massage. So, when I went for the massage, I was so relaxed when the 90 minutes was over that I didn’t feel any stress. I also felt like I didn’t want to get up off the table. I believe that the relaxed state of my body, is a metaphor for what the state of our soul should be like. Getting a massage eased my mind of stress and put my body in total relaxation. The deep tissue massage was not blissful the whole time. As the masseuse worked out knots in my shoulders, that part was actually painful. But the result was relaxed muscles and a relaxed body.

Trials, metaphorically, can work the same way as the deep tissue massage. They can hurt, emotionally, spiritually, and sometimes physically. However, a trial, when approached the right way, can lead to relaxation of the soul. Because trials take focus off the “rat race” we all run and put focus on priorities—faith, family, health.

The way we should hope to go and meet the Lord is with a relaxed soul. The soul is shaped through trial, because trial produces steadfastness, or patience, as we read in today’s verse, and patience helps to take the anger and stress of life off the soul, and helps to focus the soul on what is most important.

Nothing that is of value in life does not come without some trial. If someone just handed us a college degree, it would have no value for us. The value of the college degree for us is knowing what we did, what trials we endured, in order to get the degree. Likewise in life, the ultimate goal is salvation. Salvation is reached through love, which is developed through patience, which is honed through trial. So if we approach a trial with patience, the outcome can be growing in love, which leads towards salvation.

Going back to the verses from today, St. James tells us to “Count it all joy, my brethren, when you meet various trials, for you know that the testing of your faith produces steadfastness. (patience) And let steadfastness (patience) have its full effect, (because in developing patience) you may be perfect and complete, lacking nothing.

Being patient during a trial doesn’t mean to be a doormat or not to wish for a trial to be over. It is to embrace a trial for what it is—a temporary (even long trials are not for eternity) set-back or a temporary challenge—on the way to an eternal reward to those who make it through their trials with steadfastness and patience.

Lord, thank You for the gift of today, and all that it will bring. Thank You for the opportunities it will bring, even if those opportunities bring trial rather than triumph. In all my trials, please help me to have patience, so that by learning patient, I can love You and love others better. And so that in learning patience and love, I may take steps forward on the path to salvation.

Be patient today!

+Fr. Stavros

With Roger Hunt providing today’s Daily Reading: Listen Now.

These readings are under copyright and is used by permission. All rights reserved. These works may not be further reproduced, in print or on other websites or in any other form, without the prior written authorization of the copyright holder: Reading © Holy Transfiguration Monastery – Brookline, MA, Apolytikion of Abbot Marcellus © Narthex Press, Kontakion of Abbot Marcellus © Holy Transfiguration Monastery – Brookline, MA.

The Revised Standard Version of the Bible is copyrighted 1946, 1952, 1971, and 1973 by the Division of Christian Education of the National Council of the Churches of Christ in the U.S.A. and used by permission. From the Online Chapel of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

Photo Credit: Patheos

ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK

Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is a 501(c)3 and an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America . It is a recognized leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty-two years. We have worked to create a community for both believers and non believers alike by sharing the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week and we want to reach millions more! Signup to receive our newsletter email: info@myocn.net.

Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! You can be inspired daily by the OCN programming from where ever you are by plugging into our Listen, Read, Watch , Wors hip. To learn more about emerging Orthodox leaders in our Community check out OCN 30 Under 30 Initiative. It is an opportunity to show support for and invest in this next generation of trailblazers.

Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, volunteers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your sustaining gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure the continued growth of this encouraging Orthodox Community by providing faith-building, free, high-quality programming. Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.

ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!

Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.

______________________________ ______________________________ ___________

Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram