The Concept of Death for the Church and for Science

George Mantzarides, Professor Emeritus of the Theological School of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki

The definition of death in the Church and in science

The definition of death is at its most crucial in heart transplants. The Church sees our death as a mystery of separation, or of the exit of the soul from the body[1]. Modern science often equates death with brain death. This death is defined through the mechanistic anthropology of modern science as the irreversible cessation of the function of the brain, with the irrevocable loss of consciousness. But though the irreversible cessation of the function of the brain can be defined on a purely biological level, the irrevocable loss of consciousness, which according to the Church’s view of our nature has to do with the soul, cannot be sought at this level.

If we equate the separation of the soul from the body with the irreversible cessation of the activity of the brain, in other words, if we equate the Church’s view on the death of a person with brain death, this is a subjective position. According to the Church’s view of the human person, the soul, as a particular essence, is present in the whole of our body and is what binds it together. The brain is not the receptacle of the soul, but an organ of it[2]. Necrosis of the brain means that the soul is no longer able to express itself, but not necessarily that it has ceased to exist. According to the modern medical view of the human person, which sees the soul as psychic phenomena or psychic activity, brain death is equated with the cessation of psychic activity and therefore with the absolute loss of any consciousness. It’s obvious, then, that disagreements regarding the issue of brain death in the end come down to confusion about the essence and activity of the soul. In the Church’s view of human nature, the soul has a particular essence and activity. In the view of modern science, however, the soul is merely activity. Necrosis of the brain, or brain death simply means cessation of its activity. For medical science, this means the complete loss of consciousness, but in the Church’s view it only means the cessation of its active process.

In the end, death as the separation or exit of the soul from the body continues to be a mystery. Nobody can say for certain that it coincides with brain death. It may coincide, it may precede and it might even follow. People who were clinically dead and have later come back to life underwent the separation of the soul from the body and had intense out-of-body experiences, which they were then able to recount. This might be considered an indication of the separation or exit of the soul from the body before brain death, given that the cessation of brain function is not reversible and it is not possible to return to life if this has occurred. But people have returned to life after the cessation of the cardio-vascular system due to a heart infarction. This means that any cessation of the cardio-vascular system is not the definitive and irrevocable separation of the soul from the body. But what, then do we say about the separation of the soul from the body when a patient’s cardio-vascular system is functioning because they’re on life-support? There is, as yet, no answer to this question.

(to be continued)

[1] See, for example, Ps. 145, 4; Luke 12, 20.

[2] ‘It is not the essence and power of the intellect, that is the soul, which resides in the brain as in an organ, but only the energy of the intellect, as we said above, at the beginning. Never mind that modern physicians and metaphysicians say that the essence of the soul resides in the brain and in the pineal gland in the brain [Descartes and others]. This is like saying that the physical soul is not to be found initially in the root of the tree, but in the branch and the fruit’. Nikodimos the Athonite, Manual of Advice.

Read the previous parts here (part 1, part 2, part 3)

Source: pemptousia.com

ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK

The Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America originally commissioned by SCOBA to create a national, sustainable, and effective media witness for Orthodox Christianity and seekers around the world through media ministry. CLICK HERE to download our brochure.

This 501(c)3 is recognized as a leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty years. OCN shares the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week. Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure that OCN may continue to offer free, high-quality, Orthodox media.

OCN has partnered with Pemptousia, a Contemporary post-modern man does understand what man is. Through its presence in the internet world, Pemptousia, with its spirit of respect for beauty that characterizes it, wishes to contribute to the presentation of a better meaning of life for man, to the search for the ontological dimension of man, and to the awareness of the unfathomable mystery of man who is always in Christ in the process of becoming, of man who is in the image of divine beauty. And the beauty of man springs from the beauty of the Triune God. In the end, “beauty will save the world”.

Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.

ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!

Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.

_______________________________________________________________________

Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram