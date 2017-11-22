God Is So Happy When We Get It Right

Listen Now. We will now be including the daily reading of Epistle and Gospel with The Prayer Team.

Go-To Verses from the Bible

Jesus said, “I tell you there is more joy in heaven over one sinner who repents than over ninety-nine righteous persons who need no repentance.” Luke 15:7

Good morning Prayer Team!

We all do things wrong. I do something wrong every day. The goal of the Christian life is NOT to never do anything wrong. That is an unachievable goal. The goal of the Christian life is to glorify God (faith) by showing love to our neighbors (works). When we have failed to glorify God and love our neighbor, we are to repent. To repent means to change direction, and get back to the direction of loving God and loving neighbor. Repentance needs to be constant, because we are constantly doing things wrong. If I am driving and I cut off the car next to me, I should have something in me that kicks in and makes me realize “I did wrong there,” and for the rest of my drive, I should then focus on being a more conscientious driver. This is repentance. Hopefully, my repentance will carry over to ensuing trips in the car. When I fall again, again I will repent. The hope is that I will fall less often to the same sin. This is how we grow in both faith and in works, through continual repentance and continual improvement.

Jesus tells us that when we do something wrong, there is always a way back. And when we’ve done wrong, and we’ve made our way back, there is joy in heaven over our making it back. Let’s say that every morning, I put on my watch before I go to work. I do it every morning, I almost don’t even think about it. I don’t think how much I like it, I just take it for granted. And then let’s say, one day I misplace my watch at home. I don’t put it in the same place it usually is. I will initially get upset, I’ll look for it, and when I find it, I will have joy, more joy than the other days when I put it on without thinking. In the moment I find the watch, I will be glad because of how much that watch means to me.

In the same way, God doesn’t rejoice when we fall, but when we come back, He is very happy. That doesn’t mean we should fall on purpose, just like I wouldn’t misplace my watch on purpose. It does mean that we should have confidence when we fall, that God is eager to welcome us back, not glad to keep us out.

Every time a person goes to confession, it’s like there is a party in heaven, all the angels are celebrating the return of one of God’s children. We know the story of the Prodigal Son—the Father through a celebration to celebrate his son’s safe return. God, our Father, has the same reaction when we return.

Make daily repentance part of your life, meaning focus on at least one thing each day that you want to do better, focus on one way you can grow closer to God and to your neighbor each day, and God will be rejoicing for you and with you as well.

To Thee, O Lord, I lift up my soul. O my God, in Thee I trust. . .Make me to know Thy ways, O Lord; teach me Thy paths. Lead me in Thy truth, and teach me, for Thou art the God of my salvation; for Thee I wait all the day long. Psalm 25: 1, 4-5

Repent (re-orient) in at least one way today!

+Fr. Stavros

With Roger Hunt providing today’s Daily Reading: Listen Now.

These readings are under copyright and is used by permission. All rights reserved. These works may not be further reproduced, in print or on other websites or in any other form, without the prior written authorization of the copyright holder: Reading © Holy Transfiguration Monastery – Brookline, MA, Apolytikion of Abbot Marcellus © Narthex Press, Kontakion of Abbot Marcellus © Holy Transfiguration Monastery – Brookline, MA.

The Revised Standard Version of the Bible is copyrighted 1946, 1952, 1971, and 1973 by the Division of Christian Education of the National Council of the Churches of Christ in the U.S.A. and used by permission. From the Online Chapel of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

Photo Credit: Daily Christian Devotionals

ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK

Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is a 501(c)3 and an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America . It is a recognized leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty-two years. We have worked to create a community for both believers and non believers alike by sharing the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week and we want to reach millions more! Signup to receive our newsletter email: info@myocn.net.

Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! You can be inspired daily by the OCN programming from where ever you are by plugging into our Listen, Read, Watch , Wors hip. To learn more about emerging Orthodox leaders in our Community check out OCN 30 Under 30 Initiative. It is an opportunity to show support for and invest in this next generation of trailblazers.

Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, volunteers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your sustaining gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure the continued growth of this encouraging Orthodox Community by providing faith-building, free, high-quality programming. Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.

ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!

Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.

______________________________ ______________________________ ___________

Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram