I Will Be Kind

We will now be including the daily reading of Epistle and Gospel with The Prayer Team.

Fruits of the Spirit

The fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control. Galatians 5: 22-23

Let all bitterness and wrath and anger and clamor and slander be put away from you, with all malice, and be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you. Ephesians 4:31-32

Good morning Prayer Team!

Is it difficult to be kind? I would say that the answer is both “yes” and “no.” It is not difficult to show kindness. There are many small acts of kindness that cost neither time nor money but make a big difference for those who are recipients of these acts.

It is, however, difficult to show kindness when you are around people who are unkind. And because so many people are so unkind, there is a tendency to go with the “crowd,” and it’s unkindness.

Today’s Scripture verses from Ephesians call on us to stop being unkind—to put aside bitterness, wrath, anger, clamor, slander and malice—and to be kind, tenderhearted and forgiving towards one another. If we expect kindness and mercy from God, then we should offer the same kindness and mercy towards one another. If we are habitually unkind with our words and sentiments, should we still expect kindness from God?

As with all the Fruits of the Spirit, kindness is a choice. And kindness starts with a choice to build a framework in relationships where the desire for all parties is to not hurt one another. It is easier to be kind when you set a goal not to hurt other people, including people that you love. If we ground a relationship in the words “I don’t want to hurt you and I don’t want you to hurt me,” and we work towards that end, you’ll see how easy it is to maintain kindness while still freely disagreeing. Because as we wrote earlier, one can still be kind but firm. One can constructively criticize and still be kind about it.

If we collectively made a statement that “we will strive to not participate in acts of unkindness but will instead only strive to say kind words,” then we could turn the tide on unkindness in the world. Certainly if we work as individuals to safeguard our relationships from unkindness and instead reach for kindness, indeed the church and our world can have a bright future.

So check yourself. Think before you speak. Ask yourself if what you are about to say can be construed as unkind or unchristian. And if the answer is yes it would be unkind or unchristian, give some careful thought before you speak, take a step back and say what you want to say in a kind way, even if it is a corrective comment.

There is a difference between perception and reality. Reality is what is and perception is what people think is. Many times we think a comment we are about to make is acceptable. Sometimes, however, what we really think is okay is perceived as offensive. And what we think is a kind comment might be taken as an unkind comment. This is why we need to pray constantly, so that our reality lines up to another’s perception of reality.

Lord, thank You for the gift of this day. Help me to extend kindnesses to people and to refrain from saying things that are unkind. Please surround me with people who will not only treat me with kindness but people who can teach me how to be even more kind to those around me. Amen.

Strive to restrain from saying anything unkind to or about anyone. Rather, go out of your way to extend compliments and make gestures of kindness to people today!

+Fr. Stavros

With Roger Hunt providing today’s Daily Reading: Listen Now.

These readings are under copyright and is used by permission. All rights reserved. These works may not be further reproduced, in print or on other websites or in any other form, without the prior written authorization of the copyright holder: Reading © Holy Transfiguration Monastery – Brookline, MA, Apolytikion of Abbot Marcellus © Narthex Press, Kontakion of Abbot Marcellus © Holy Transfiguration Monastery – Brookline, MA.

The Revised Standard Version of the Bible is copyrighted 1946, 1952, 1971, and 1973 by the Division of Christian Education of the National Council of the Churches of Christ in the U.S.A. and used by permission. From the Online Chapel of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

Photo Credit: Rewire Me

ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK

Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is a 501(c)3 and an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America . It is a recognized leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty-two years. We have worked to create a community for both believers and non believers alike by sharing the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week and we want to reach millions more! Signup to receive our newsletter email: info@myocn.net.

Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! You can be inspired daily by the OCN programming from where ever you are by plugging into our Listen, Read, Watch , Wors hip. To learn more about emerging Orthodox leaders in our Community check out OCN 30 Under 30 Initiative. It is an opportunity to show support for and invest in this next generation of trailblazers.

Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, volunteers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your sustaining gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure the continued growth of this encouraging Orthodox Community by providing faith-building, free, high-quality programming. Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.

ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!

Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.

______________________________ ______________________________ ___________

Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram