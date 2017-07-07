Kindness Costs Nothing

We will now be including the daily reading of Epistle and Gospel with The Prayer Team.

Fruits of the Spirit

The fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control. Galatians 5: 22-23

He who pursues righteousness and kindness will find life and honor. Proverbs 21:21

Good morning Prayer Team!

Today we begin a discussion on the fifth “Fruit of the Spirit,” kindness. While love and self-control take time to grow, kindness, in my opinion kindness is the fruit that is most easily grown and in the least amount of time.

Society has made a big deal about “random” acts of “kindness,” like paying for someone’s coffee in a drive through. I’m not sure whether this kind of random act classified as kindness or as just nice. Because kindness is a Christian virtue, acts of kindness should be “intentional” to those around you, whether in your family or in your school or church.

There are an endless number of small acts of kindness:

A sincere greeting Words of encouragement Validating someone’s feelings Lending someone a shoulder to cry on Offering a sympathetic ear A word of thanks

And many more. . .

When I think of what is “unkind”, I think of those situations when these basic things are missing. Being ignored. Words of discouragement. Putting down someone for their feelings. Walking away from someone who needs help. Talking instead of listening. A word of criticism.

Small intentional acts of kindness would go a long way to building up people, to improving human relationships, to healing the anger that is present in society.

Kindness honors our personhood. Kindness dictates that even criticism can be delivered with compassion, safeguarding the dignity of our humanity. We’ve all been victim to circumstances where we’ve walked away thinking, “if only someone could have extended a little kindness. . .”

Acts of kindness are great ways to show gratitude for God’s blessings to us. Because God blesses us so freely, we should offer acts of kindness to others freely as well.

Lord, thank You for all of Your blessings. Help me show gratitude for Your blessings through intentional works of kindness towards others I meet today, whether I know them or not. Help me to see every opportunity to show compassion and kindness today. Amen.

Look for opportunities to do intentional acts of kindness today!

+Fr. Stavros

With Roger Hunt providing today’s Daily Reading: Listen Now.

These readings are under copyright and is used by permission. All rights reserved. These works may not be further reproduced, in print or on other websites or in any other form, without the prior written authorization of the copyright holder: Reading © Holy Transfiguration Monastery – Brookline, MA, Apolytikion of Abbot Marcellus © Narthex Press, Kontakion of Abbot Marcellus © Holy Transfiguration Monastery – Brookline, MA.

The Revised Standard Version of the Bible is copyrighted 1946, 1952, 1971, and 1973 by the Division of Christian Education of the National Council of the Churches of Christ in the U.S.A. and used by permission. From the Online Chapel of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

Photo Credit: The Intentional Workplace

ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK

Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is a 501(c)3 and an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America . It is a recognized leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty-two years. We have worked to create a community for both believers and non believers alike by sharing the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week and we want to reach millions more! Signup to receive our newsletter email: info@myocn.net.

Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! You can be inspired daily by the OCN programming from where ever you are by plugging into our Listen, Read, Watch , Wors hip. To learn more about emerging Orthodox leaders in our Community check out OCN 30 Under 30 Initiative. It is an opportunity to show support for and invest in this next generation of trailblazers.

Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, volunteers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your sustaining gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure the continued growth of this encouraging Orthodox Community by providing faith-building, free, high-quality programming. Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.

ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!

Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.

______________________________ ______________________________ ___________

Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram