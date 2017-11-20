Lord, Use Me

Listen Now. We will now be including the daily reading of Epistle and Gospel with The Prayer Team.

Go-To Verses From the Bible

Teach me the way I should go, for to Thee I lift up my soul. Psalm 143: 8

Good morning Prayer Team!

Here is a sobering question: Does your prayer to God sound more like “Lord, serve me,” or “Lord, use me”? Do we only ask “Lord, can you do this for me?” or do we offer “Lord, show me what I can do for You”?

One of the most humble prayers we can offer is Psalm 143:8—“Teach me the way I should go, for to Thee I lift up my soul.” In others words “Lord, YOU show ME what you want me to do, and I will lift up my soul to You and to that endeavor in which you are guiding me.”

At summer camp, we sort of joke with the campers at our camp dance, to “leave room for the Holy Spirit,” in other words, don’t get too close and to something physically that would be construed as inappropriate. However, in our prayers, we often times do NOT leave room for the Holy Spirit to be at work. We oftentimes offer up our litany of things we need, but we forget to leave room for God to be at work in our lives.

We may even be asking for good things, like “Lord, protect my children,” or “remember Lord those who are sick.” Included in our prayers should be things like “Lord, use me today in some way,” or “send someone into my path today who needs some help,” or “Lord, provide me with a special opportunity to glorify You.” These kinds of phrases show a spiritual maturity that takes prayer from being like a vending machine, where we put in a request and God answers it, to us being true servants with the Lord as the Master. It is very humbling indeed.

I want to encourage you to put in one statement of “service” into your prayers each morning. I had written several times on the prayer team about the “rule of five” for morning prayers—to offer to the Lord at least five things for which you are thankful, five people for whom you wish to pray and five needs of today that you have that You would like for God to assist in or bless. To this “rule of five” I am now going to add one important addition—to offer to the Lord in at least once sentence, “Lord, use me in some way today for Your glory.” We have to leave open the Lord, through the Holy Spirit, directing our footsteps each day. So, as we offer our thanks, ask for protection for people and throw our requests before the Lord, let us also throw ourselves to Him, humbling offering our service to God in whatever way HE sees fit for us on a given day.

It’s no coincidence that Psalm 143 is offered in the morning at Orthros (or Matins). This provides us an opportunity each morning to offer our service to the Lord by asking Him to show us the way He would have us walk. This Psalm is also offered at the beginning of the Paraklesis service of supplication to the Virgin Mary. Again, in a service where we will be asking for intercession and help, it is offered at the beginning as a reminder that we are also offering to help, even as we are asking for God’s help.

Hear my prayer, O Lord; give ear to my supplications! In Thy faithfulness answer me, in Thy righteousness! Enter not into judgment with Thy servant; for no man living is righteous before Thee. For the enemy has pursued me; he has crushed my life to the ground; he has made me sit in darkness like those long dead. Therefore my spirit faints within me; my heart within me is appalled. I remember the days of old, I meditate on all that Thou hast done; I muse on what Thy hands have wrought. I stretch out my hands to Thee; my soul thirsts for Thee like a parched land. Make haste to answer me, O Lord! My spirit fails! Hide not Thy face form me, lest I be loke those who go down to the Pit. Let me hear in the morning of Thy steadfast love, for in Thee I put my trust. Teach me the way I should go, for to Thee I lift up my soul. Deliver me, O Lord, from my enemies! I have fled to Thee for refuge! Teach me to do Thy will, for Thou art my God! Let Thy good spirit lead me on a level path! For Thy name’s sake, O Lord, preserve my life! In Thy righteousness bring me out of trouble! And in Thy steadfast love cut off my enemies, and destroy all my adversaries, for I am Your servant. Psalm 143

Ask the Lord in prayer each day how you can serve Him. Ask Him to use you in some small way today and everyday!

+Fr. Stavros

With Roger Hunt providing today’s Daily Reading: Listen Now.

These readings are under copyright and is used by permission. All rights reserved. These works may not be further reproduced, in print or on other websites or in any other form, without the prior written authorization of the copyright holder: Reading © Holy Transfiguration Monastery – Brookline, MA, Apolytikion of Abbot Marcellus © Narthex Press, Kontakion of Abbot Marcellus © Holy Transfiguration Monastery – Brookline, MA.

The Revised Standard Version of the Bible is copyrighted 1946, 1952, 1971, and 1973 by the Division of Christian Education of the National Council of the Churches of Christ in the U.S.A. and used by permission. From the Online Chapel of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

Photo Credit: The Huffington Post

ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK

Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is a 501(c)3 and an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America . It is a recognized leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty-two years. We have worked to create a community for both believers and non believers alike by sharing the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week and we want to reach millions more! Signup to receive our newsletter email: info@myocn.net.

Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! You can be inspired daily by the OCN programming from where ever you are by plugging into our Listen, Read, Watch , Wors hip. To learn more about emerging Orthodox leaders in our Community check out OCN 30 Under 30 Initiative. It is an opportunity to show support for and invest in this next generation of trailblazers.

Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, volunteers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your sustaining gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure the continued growth of this encouraging Orthodox Community by providing faith-building, free, high-quality programming. Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.

ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!

Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.

______________________________ ______________________________ ___________

Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram